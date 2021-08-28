Noreaga Apologizes For "Flunkies" Remark About Wu-Tang Affiliates: "I Was Extremely Wrong"

The entire premise of Drink Champs is to have a few alcoholic beverages, let loose, and allow the untold stories of the past to be recounted in full. The show's had a few tense moments in the past that led to some semi-serious confrontations (i.e. Lamar Odom's interview). However, N.O.R.E. and the gang found themselves under fire after comments made about Wu-Tang's Killa Beez during their interview with Mickey Factz. The "Superthug" rapper referred to Wu-Tang affiliates Shyheim, Sunz Of Man, and Killarmy "flunkies."