Noreaga Apologizes For "Flunkies" Remark About Wu-Tang Affiliates: "I Was Extremely Wrong"

By Erika Marie
hotnewhiphop.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs promised, Drink Champs has returned to put the gossip to rest following their interview with Mickey Factz. During the episode, the group spoke about Wu-Tang Clan's affiliates—artists that host Noreaga referred to as "flunkies." This rubbed some the wrong way and several of the rappers surfaced to put Noreaga in his place. Later, Drink Champs announced that they would address the controversy, and they've returned this evening (August 27), to issue their apology.

