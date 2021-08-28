Ventura man arrested after meth, cocaine found in home

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man on Friday after methamphetamine and cocaine were found in his residence during a narcotics investigation.

Officers with the Ventura SCU Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home on the 2100 block of Creastmont Drive around 3:30 p.m. Friday while investigating reports of narcotics sales.

Detectives said they found evidence that led them to identify a 46-year-old Ventura man as a primary suspect in their investigation.

While serving the search warrant, detectives reported finding methamphetamine, cocaine and evidence of narcotics sales.

As a result, the Ventura man was arrested for the possession for sale of controlled substances

A search of the Ventura County Superior Court shows that the man has prior arrests for numerous narcotics violations, kidnapping, theft, vandalism, resisting arrest and providing false information to a peace officer.

