Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ventura, CA

Ventura man arrested after meth, cocaine found in home

By Jessica Brest
Posted by 
News Channel 3-12
News Channel 3-12
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1K9QfN_0bfVIDvz00

VENTURA, Calif. - Ventura police arrested a man on Friday after methamphetamine and cocaine were found in his residence during a narcotics investigation.

Officers with the Ventura SCU Narcotics Unit served a search warrant at a home on the 2100 block of Creastmont Drive around 3:30 p.m. Friday while investigating reports of narcotics sales.

Detectives said they found evidence that led them to identify a 46-year-old Ventura man as a primary suspect in their investigation.

While serving the search warrant, detectives reported finding methamphetamine, cocaine and evidence of narcotics sales.

As a result, the Ventura man was arrested for the possession for sale of controlled substances

A search of the Ventura County Superior Court shows that the man has prior arrests for numerous narcotics violations, kidnapping, theft, vandalism, resisting arrest and providing false information to a peace officer.

The post Ventura man arrested after meth, cocaine found in home appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12 .

Comments / 5

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
News Channel 3-12

News Channel 3-12

Santa Barbara, CA
2K+
Followers
1K+
Post
513K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo, CA from News Channel 3-12.

 https://keyt.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ventura, CA
Crime & Safety
Ventura County, CA
Crime & Safety
County
Ventura County, CA
City
Ventura, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kidnapping#Cocaine#Vandalism#Newschannel
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Related
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
News Channel 3-12

Man faces 10 years in prison after LA fireworks explosion

By STEFANIE DAZIO Associated Press LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who stockpiled illegal fireworks in his South Los Angeles backyard — which were later improperly detonated by police, likely causing a massive blast in late June that rocked a neighborhood and injured 17 people — now faces a decade in federal prison. Five Los The post Man faces 10 years in prison after LA fireworks explosion appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.

Comments / 0

Community Policy