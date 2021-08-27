Cancel
Public Safety

Astoria Business Owner Busted for Illegally Storing 104 Propane Tanks: FDNY

Astoria Post
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe owner of a Halal food company was arrested Thursday for allegedly storing more than 100 propane tanks at an Astoria warehouse. Hany Arafa, 45, was charged with reckless endangerment after fire marshals discovered the tanks while inspecting the Tajeen Halal Food warehouse at 8-51 Astoria Blvd. The FDNY said...

astoriapost.com

