Tucker Carlson: We don't know who the Afghan refugees are

In the middle of the night, last month, Bagram Airbase -- about thirty miles north of Kabul -- plunged into darkness. Nothing like this had ever happened before. Bagram is more than an airbase, it is an enormous place, the size of a small town. The base has a hospital, shops, gyms, two runways, and rows of hangers, barracks. As of last month, Bagram also had a prison, which held thousands of foreign fighters, including from ISIS and the Taliban. Then, all of sudden, for the first time in twenty years, the lights at Bagram went out.