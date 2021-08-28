Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Tucker Carlson: We don't know who the Afghan refugees are

By Tucker Carlson
Posted by 
Fox News
Fox News
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the middle of the night, last month, Bagram Airbase -- about thirty miles north of Kabul -- plunged into darkness. Nothing like this had ever happened before. Bagram is more than an airbase, it is an enormous place, the size of a small town. The base has a hospital, shops, gyms, two runways, and rows of hangers, barracks. As of last month, Bagram also had a prison, which held thousands of foreign fighters, including from ISIS and the Taliban. Then, all of sudden, for the first time in twenty years, the lights at Bagram went out.

www.foxnews.com

Comments / 3

Fox News

Fox News

555K+
Followers
114K+
Post
513M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow America's #1 cable news network, delivering you breaking news, insightful analysis, and must-see videos.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Adam Kinzinger
Person
Brianna Keilar
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Afghan Refugees#Afghans#The Afghan#Bagram Airbase#Isis#Taliban#Pentagon#Bagram Airfield#The Long War Journal#Americans#Msnbc#United Airlines#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Qatar
Related
U.S. Politicsmediaite.com

Gripping Interview of American Woman Trapped in Afghanistan Despite Reaching Out to Biden State Dept: ‘What Hope Am I Supposed to Have Now?’

In an exclusive interview with Voice of America (VOA), a 24-year-old pregnant newlywed and California native recounts some of her incredible story of attempted escape during the fall of Afghanistan, and the Taliban’s armed answer to her American passport. Before the deadline for exit, White House press secretary Jen Psaki...
U.S. PoliticsNew York Post

Ted Cruz blasts Biden amid reports of Afghan child brides brought to US

Sen. Tex Cruz blasted President Biden after reports that a number of adult male Afghan refugees had arrived in the United States with child brides. “There have been multiple cases of child brides and polygamous families from Afghanistan arriving at military bases here in America as part of their botched evacuation,” the Texas Republican said in a Friday statement.
Congress & Courtsmediaite.com

Jim Acosta Blasts ‘Human Manure Spreader’ Tucker Carlson For ‘Race Baiting Conspiracy’ That Afghan Refugees Were Brought to U.S. to Help Democrats Win Elections

CNN’s Jim Acosta lambasted Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX) and “human manure spreader” Tucker Carlson on Saturday for fueling a “race baiting conspiracy” against accepting Afghan refugees. “Leading figures on the far right have been sounding the alarm on Afghanistan evacuees all week,” Acosta said. “The refugees are coming. The refugees...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Fox News

Bongino lists all the lies, one by one, President Biden told about Afghanistan

Fox News anchor Dan Bongino listed all the lies told by President Biden about Afghanistan on his Saturday show "Unfiltered." Dan Bongino: Let's stop not play any word game nonsense, Joe Biden is a liar. That means he lies about stuff all the time. Any word game, 'he's misinformed', no, he's a liar. His lies have gotten people killed. Go through some of his biggest lies one by one about Afghanistan and his dreadful deadly response to it. Here is lie number one. Joe Biden said his predecessor Donald Trump made a deal he couldn't get out of.
U.S. Politicscitizensjournal.us

Panetta Says We Will Return To Afghanistan

Leon Panetta, a former Chief of Staff to the President, Director of the CIA and Secretary of Defense, says that we will return to Afghanistan. We will return, he says, because it will again become a haven for Islamic terrorism. We should have privatized the mission a long time ago....
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
Shore News Network

Biden Administration Officials Who ‘Did Absolutely Nothing’ To Help Girls Escape Taliban, evacuation team claims

A private evacuation team told the Daily Caller News Foundation exclusively that senior Biden administration officials they asked for help in getting people out of Afghanistan didn’t help at all. The team had contacted senior officials in the administration to help evacuate people from Afghanistan before the U.S. withdrawal, according...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
Fox News

Rep. Markwayne Mullin, who went to Middle East to rescue US citizens: Biden 'has blood on his hands'; is lying

House Intelligence Committee member Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., claimed President Biden "has blood on his hands" and told Fox News the White House and Pentagon are lying about the conditions that have been facing American citizens in Afghanistan, as well as the purported ease Americans had to reach the Kabul airport while U.S. forces were still on the ground.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Independent

Afghan refugee at Texas base on why he tweeted photo of paltry meal – and what it means to leave his family and old life behind

The 28-year-old Fulbright semi-finalist didn’t expect the response he got after tweeting a photo of his paltry meal as an Afghan refugee at Fort Bliss in El Paso, Texas. Hamed Ahmadi posted the picture – showing two small pieces of chicken, a few slices of fruit and bread – to prove to people that life as a refugee was neither glamorous nor coveted.Instead, responses included taunts and demands that he be more grateful or “go back to Afghanistan.”“The point of that tweet was not ... to be complaining, to be very critical,” Mr Ahmadi told The Independent. “I was...
Congress & CourtsPosted by
FITSNews

Lindsey Graham Gets Roasted For His Hypocrisy On Afghanistan

Fiscally liberal U.S. senator Lindsey Graham of South Carolina has been getting worn out by rank-and-file Republican party leaders in the Palmetto State in recent weeks for supporting a $1.2 trillion “infrastructure” bill championed by U.S. president Joe Biden. In fact it has gotten so bad Graham can’t even show...
Foreign PolicyPosted by
Fox News

Afghanistan aftermath: Democrats send letter to Blinken urging safe return of American citizens, SIV holders

A group of Democratic lawmakers on Friday sent a letter to Secretary of State Antony Blinken urging the safe return of American citizens and Afghan allies out of Afghanistan. The letter comes amid calls to rescue what the State Department estimates to be less than 250 Americans stuck in the country after the last U.S. troops left before Aug. 31. Other lawmakers and institutions estimate thousands of other Afghan allies, including Special Immigrant Visa (SIV) holders, are seeking evacuation.

Comments / 0

Community Policy