Briarwood scores 28 unanswered in 2nd half to pull away from Spain Park

HOOVER – Last year, the Briarwood Lions gave up a 14-0 halftime lead against the Spain Park Jaguars, but no similar fortune played out a year later on Friday, Aug. 27. Taking on the Jags yet again on the road, Briarwood grabbed a 14-8 lead at the half. With last year’s bitter taste still in the mouths of the Lions’ players, they came out determined for sweet revenge this season, and it showed.