Something for Christmas

By Writers
nybooks.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article“Secrets are better if you share them a little. So tell Mother why you look so sad on Christmas Eve.”. “I am wondering what to give—someone—for Christmas.”. So begins the story of a little mouse’s search for a very special gift for a very special person. Nothing seems just right until the little mouse realizes that the best present of all is already at hand.

shop.nybooks.com

#Christmas Eve
Christina Rossettinybooks.com

Christina Rossetti Christmas Cards

This understated and elegant Christmas card embodies the true spirit of the season. The deckle-edged paper heart is letterpress-imprinted with this verse by Christina Rossetti:. love came down at christmas,. love all lovely, love divine;. love was born at christmas:. star and angels gave the sign. -christina rossetti. The handmade,...
San Antonio, TXnews4sanantonio.com

Christmas is close, but the 13th Floor is closer

Christmas is exactly 4 months away! Time to start thinking about Christmas shopping!!!. Before we get to Christmas, first we have Halloween. One of San Antonio's favorite haunted houses is hiring right now. Thirteenth floor haunted house is looking to fill a number of positions - Actors, event staff, cashiers, and make-up artists. They are having auditions and interviews today from 5 to 8 at their downtown location off east commerce near south cherry street. These stories and more in Table Talk with Shelly.
GardeningNHPR

Something Wild: The Judas Trees

It's late August, and the leaves are already starting to change. And that flush of red you’re seeing likely comes from the red maple, also known as “swamp” or “soft maple.”. It's an adaptable tree renowned for signaling an impending autumn and has even earned the dubious nickname: “Judas Tree”...
John DeereGrand Haven Tribune

Becoming something to run to

The little blonde boy hops down from his power wheel and runs to my side. He plants a kiss on my cheek and another on the top of my head, then charges back to the waiting John Deere. Landing next to my other foster son, the two race away to fight dragons and catch fairies somewhere in the backyard.
Video Gamesgoombastomp.com

Hoa Blossoms Into Something Beautiful

Playing Hoa feels like being embraced in a warm hug. Named after the Vietnamese word for “flower,” Hoa is a breathtakingly beautiful yet disarmingly simple platformer that puts all its emphasis on the experience of playing the game—the blend of graphics, music, and gameplay—rather than the moment-to-moment mechanics. This debut release from Skrollcat Studio may be unabashedly basic, but its elegant design and comforting aesthetic make for a bite-sized dose of playable serenity that cannot be missed.
Home & GardenPosted by
SPY

The Best Christmas Decorations We Found This Year (So Far)

While a tree, lights and a wreath are a given, to really create your very own Christmas wonderland, you’re going to need a few more pieces of the best Christmas decorations.  Thanks to Pinterest, Instagram and other social media sites, Christmas decorating has reached new highs. Today, you can find Santa in every room of the house, and lights and garland criss-cross their way from window to window. A Christmas display isn’t complete without stuffed animals, table runners and holiday-themed dish towels. If you decide to really lean into Christmas decor, you can pick up pieces for nearly every surface you...
MoviesRoger Ebert

We Need to Do Something

I’m a fan of locked perspective films and “We Need to Do Something” has one of the most effectively contained POVs in a long time. It’s basically the end of the world as seen through the eyes and experiences of one family trapped in their bathroom. Of course, some will read pandemic narratives into that structure, but this would have been an impressive genre exercise pre-2020 and really owes more to Giallo than COVID. Even the crazy twists of this story that don’t quite work impressed me with their ambition in a film that gets incredibly dark and narratively insane.
Toledo, OHmlivingnews.com

Something Different, Something Fun – Dance

Word on the street is that dance is making a comeback!. Maybe the increase in dance afficiatos has something to do with Dancing with the Stars? Maybe it is seen as a great way to get out, do something new and fun? Maybe some see dance as a great alternative to running on a treadmill? Whatever the reason for the popularity of dance, it was something different, something fun.
Fort Myers, FLfloridaweekly.com

Something FISHY GOING ON

Some people look at fish tanks and see a miniature ocean. Others see a Rembrandt or Monet. “It’s a living piece of art, if you do it right,” says Austin Raabe, who started keeping fish around age 10 because he was “mesmerized” by his dad’s fish tanks. “The problem with a picture is it doesn’t change, but this is a picture that you can mold and change.”
Amagansett, NYHamptons.com

Sixty-Something: At the Beach in August

This is no clock ticking for folks on the east end to enjoy the local ocean beaches. East enders are walking their dogs, doing their yoga, taking walks, surfing, even just sitting on the benches at the beach all year round. That said there truly isn’t anything as ritualistic as being at the beach in August.
RestaurantsThrillist

Wendy's Is Giving Out Totally Free Breakfast This Weekend

It's a Friday the 13th weekend, which is bad news for those who fear the combination of a 13 and a Friday. On the other hand, for those who celebrate the day, it could mean quick, tiny tattoos. However you feel about Friday the 13th, even if that's utterly ambivalent,...
Maryland StateTODAY.com

'Like any other brothers:' Meet Maryland's beautiful biracial twins

Jennifer Milner estimates that more than 20 doctors and nurses visited the delivery room after she welcomed her twin boys, Jakob and Joshua, in March 2020. There was no medical emergency — they simply wanted to admire the babies. Jakob was born with blond hair, blue eyes and a pale complexion, like his dad, while Joshua came out with brown hair, brown eyes and brown skin, like his mom.
TV & VideosPosted by
TVShowsAce

'The Family Chantel' Winter Everett Half Her Size, Shows Off Hottie Body

The Family Chantel can be all about dysfunction. A 90 Day Fiance spinoff, it features Chantel Everett and Pedro Jimeno. Yet, there are a handful of other characters that make the TLC series work, one of them being Chantel’s sister, Winter. The show is coming back for its third season and so is Winter. Along with her, she is bringing a banging new body that she is proud to show off!
Relationship AdviceSlate

Help! My Friend Made Me a Godparent, Then Reneged When I Refused to Be a Nanny for Free.

Dear Prudence is Slate’s advice column. Submit questions here. (It’s anonymous!) When my cousin Betty’s son was born a year ago, she asked me to be his godmother. I was surprised by this for two reasons: 1) She and I weren’t and still aren’t particularly close, so I figured I’d be the last person she’d ask for something so big, and 2) She’s not especially religious from my knowledge. I agreed to it more out of ignorance than a real desire, which was a huge mistake. As it turned out, Betty didn’t really want a godparent as much as she did a free nanny, which was how she treated me in regards to her son. She’d either have me come over nearly every day to watch him when I wasn’t at work, or have me take him home so she could have some “downtime.” (She’s a housewife, by the way, AND has a maid, so it’s not as if she was overworked.)

