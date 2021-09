Wingshooters have it tough. We start our season with the hardest birds to kill: mourning and white-winged doves. They are small and fast, making them especially difficult to hit after months of having not picked up a shotgun, but for a few rounds of clay-bird shooting. So, it begs the question: What shotgun should you bring to the sunflower fields? Well, most folks just shoot their favorite shotgun, which is smart. You should always hunt with the gun that fits you best, and never let it go.