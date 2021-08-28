Thomas: Public safety, racial and gender bias in Vermont
Recently, Vermont’s Department of Public Safety issued a response to the state’s Human Rights Commission report concerning a 2017 incident involving the Clemmons Family Farm, a 148-acre, Black-owned, educational and cultural arts landmark of Vermont’s African American Heritage Trail. The commission found the Vermont State Police and the Department of Public Safety illegally discriminated against its president, Dr. Lydia Clemmons, and her family, based on racial and gender bias.www.rutlandherald.com
