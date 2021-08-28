Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

Effective: 2021-09-05 09:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-10 20:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov/quadcities. The next statement will be issued Sunday morning. Target Area: Clinton; Scott The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S affecting Scott and Clinton Counties. The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Iowa Wapsipinicon River near Anamosa Shaw Rd affecting Jones, Linn and Cedar Counties. River Forecasts include past precipitation and forecast precipitation for the next 24 hours. The Flood Warning is now in effect until Friday evening The Flood Warning continues for the Wapsipinicon River near De Witt 4S. * From Sunday morning to Friday evening. * At 9:30 PM CDT Saturday the stage was 10.6 feet. * Flood stage is 11.0 feet. * Major flooding is forecast. This approaches the flood of record. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late tomorrow morning to a crest of 13.0 feet early Tuesday morning. It will then fall below flood stage early Friday morning. * Impact...At 9.5 feet, Water affects Walnut Grove Park in Toronto. * Impact...At 10.0 feet, Water affects a few residences along the river. * Impact...At 11.0 feet, Flood Stage. Water affects County Road E63 north of the river near Toronto and affects the lowest roads in Buena Vista. * Impact...At 11.5 feet, Moderate Flood Stage. Water affects homes along old U.S. Highway 61. * Impact...At 12.0 feet, Overbank flooding occurs. Water affects residences along the river between Wheatland and Calamus. Water affects businesses along the river near Calamus. * Impact...At 12.5 feet, Major Flood Stage. Water affects old U.S. Highway 61 near the river. * Impact...At 13.0 feet, Water affects many residences along the river. * Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 12.8 feet on 06/30/2020.