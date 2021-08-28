Cancel
Wind Advisory issued for Manua, Swains Island, Tutuila and Aunuu by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-28 06:51:00 SST Expires: 2021-08-28 19:00:00 SST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: A wind advisory means that winds of 35 MPH are expected. Winds This strong can make driving difficult, especially for high profile vehicles. Use extra caution. Target Area: Manua; Swains Island; Tutuila and Aunuu Wind Advisory remains in effect * A ridge of high pressure south of the islands and a frontal boundary just to the north are producing windy conditions over the territory. Wind speeds up to 30 mph with higher gusts are observed across the territory. Winds are forecast to subside on Saturday. * TIMING...through Tonight * IMPACTS...Expect possible downed tree limbs as well as shifting of loose and unsecured small objects due to strong winds. Gusty winds will make driving difficult and may cause hazardous conditions for mariners. FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI OFISA O LE TAU PAGO PAGO AS 650 TAEAO ASO TOANA`I AUKUSO 28 2021 ...O loo faaauau FAUTUAGA MO SAVILI MALOLOSI * O peau mamafa o le ea o lo`o i saute o le atunu`u ma uiga louloua o le tau o lo`o i le itu matu, o le a faatupulaia ai savili malolosi i luga o le atunuu. O savili e oo atu i le 30 mph le malolosi ma e agi faata`uta`u i taimi o loo vaaia nei i luga o le atunu`u. O nei savili o le a amata ona fa`aitiitia i le Aso To`ana`i. * TAIMI...seia oo i le po nanei * AAFIAGA...E pau`u ai laau, lelea ai mea-totino e le`i faamaumauina ma faaleagaina ai apa ma taualuga o fale. Savili malolosi e mafai ona faafaigata ai ona faafoe ai taavale, ae maise lava taavale maualuluga. E sousou foi le sami ona o le malolosi o savili.

alerts.weather.gov

