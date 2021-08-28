Special Weather Statement issued for Lake, Mason by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 14:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. Target Area: Lake; Mason Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Lake and Mason Counties through 315 AM EDT At 208 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Dublin to near Ludington. Movement was east at 25 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include Ludington... Ludington SP... Scottville Luther... Fountain... Free Soil Hamlin Lake... Custer... Wolf Lake Irons... Walhalla... Bristol Sauble Lakes MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH