Burgum Orders Flags at Half-Staff for Service Members Killed in Afghanistan

(Bismarck, ND) -- The pain of those lost in the recent suicide bombing in Afghanistan is being felt thousands of miles away. Governor Doug Burgum Friday directed all government agencies to fly the United States and North Dakota flags at half-staff until sunset Monday, August 30th, and encourages North Dakotans to do the same at their homes and businesses, in honor and remembrance of the U.S. service members and other victims killed in the terrorist attack on Thursday in Kabul.