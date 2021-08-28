Never buy a book you can borrow: students’ best money-saving tips
Starting university is a time of firsts: it may be the first time you have lived away from home, the first time you have had to manage your finances, or both. One key question is what to take with you. Do you really need the pack of four colanders? Is it worth buying an ironing board? When money – and space – is tight you don’t want to buy things that you don’t really need but some items will improve your life while you are there.www.theguardian.com
Comments / 0