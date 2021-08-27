That's sad. Fortunately not (yet) the case in my state. Cases and deaths

Cancel
Cases and deaths

Are now at their highest point since February, but almost all of the hospitalizations and deaths are among unvaccinated people. As far as cases/positive tests, though, I think they now constitute about 20-25% of the new cases in my state.

Clark County, NVreviewjournal.com

COVID breakthrough case deaths appeared to spike recently. Here’s why.

A new process measuring COVID-19 spread made the virus seem more dangerous for fully vaccinated Southern Nevadans than it actually is, a local health official reports. On Aug. 19, the Southern Nevada Health District posted its weekly update on patients who were hospitalized or died from rare breakthrough cases, which are infections that occur in fully vaccinated people.
Alabama StatePosted by
AL.com

95% of Alabama’s COVID deaths, 90% of cases among unvaccinated: ADPH

The overwhelming majority of Alabama’s COVID cases and deaths have been among the unvaccinated, according to the latest data from the state health officials. From April 1-Aug. 18, 90% of Alabama’s COVID cases were among unvaccinated people. Unvaccinated Alabamians accounted for 95% of the state’s COVID deaths. “Current data shows...
Pulaski County, ARArkansas Online

State reports 1,229 new covid-19 cases, 29 deaths

The Arkansas Department of Health on Sunday reported an additional 29 deaths linked to covid-19, raising the total for the past seven days to 207 — the deadliest week for the disease in Arkansas in more than six months. Covid-19 cases increased by 1,229 from Saturday’s report, to 435,256. Washington...
Cameron County, TXmyrgv.com

Sad milestone: Cameron County COVID-19 cases nearing 50,000

As Cameron County gets closer to reaching 50,000 COVID-19 reported cases since the first case was reported in March 2020, Dr. James Castillo, Cameron County’s health authority, believes that number is much higher. He said it’s at least 100,000 cases if not more. Castillo said the county’s reporting system only...
Montgomery County, TXspringhappenings.com

First Case of West Nile Virus In Montgomery County Confirmed, Second Case Pending After Patient’s Death

Montgomery County, Texas – The Montgomery County Public Health District confirmed the first human case of West Nile virus of the 2021 season in a late afternoon announcement on Thursday, August 26. A second case is pending; however, the victim has passed away and the cause of death has not yet been confirmed. The first patient was still hospitalized as of the announcement.
Public Healthdeseret.com

The CDC reveals how many fully vaccinated people died from COVID-19

The coronavirus vaccine appears to be working to keep people out of the hospital and out of the morgue. Do people die from COVID after getting the COVID-19 vaccine?. New data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention suggests 99.999% of people who were fully vaccinated against COVID-19 did not have a severe breakthrough case that led to hospitalization or death, CNN reports.
Frankfort, KYWTVQ

State’s 45 deaths include 27 year old, new cases near a record

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state’s growing number of COVID-related deaths includes 45 more, including a 27 year old, the state’s daily update showed Thursday. The state also recorded it’s second highest number of cases in a single day and a new record for the number of people hospitalized. Even a slightly lower positivity rate wasn’t actually good news because for the second day, the lower rate was related to a dramatic increase in the number of people being tested, which makes the rate lower, even with more positive results.
Public HealthPosted by
The Register-Herald

W.Va. Covid cases have yet to peak

While coronavirus data suggest the current Covid surge across the country may be reaching yet another peak, most collected and collated coronavirus statistics in West Virginia are telling a different story. Active Covid cases in the state rose by 513 to 18,177 in the Thursday morning report by the Department...
Arkansas StatePosted by
CBS News

"They said they were vitamins": Inmates in Arkansas jail say they were unknowingly given ivermectin to treat COVID-19

An Arkansas doctor under investigation for prescribing an anti-parasite drug called ivermectin to jail detainees with COVID-19, even though federal health officials specifically warn against it, has said that those patients took the drug willingly. But several inmates at the Washington County jail say that is not the case — that they were given the pills with no indication of what they really were.
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

21 Subtle Signs You've Already Had COVID

Could you have had COVID-19 and not even realized it? Possibly. "The majority of people who contract the coronavirus will experience mild symptoms, the most common being a high temperature and a new, dry and continuous cough. A smaller percentage of people will experience more severe symptoms," explains Dr. Daniel Atkinson, GP Clinical Lead at Treated.com.
Texas StatePosted by
Fox News

Deadly ‘kissing bug’ that kills thousands needs to be taken seriously now

It’s the kiss of death for Latin American communities in the U.S. While health experts often warn of mosquitoes and other disease-carrying bugs, the deadly kissing bug — a k a the triatomine bug, which kills 10,000 people per year globally — continues to be overlooked in the U.S., as it disproportionately affects poor Hispanic communities. That alarming disparity is the subject of the new book "The Kissing Bug: A True Story of a Family, an Insect, and a Nation’s Neglect of a Deadly Disease."
Public HealthPosted by
Best Life

If You Notice This, You May Have Been Exposed to COVID, Virus Experts Say

There have been nearly 39.5 million cases of COVID-19 reported in the U.S. since the start of the pandemic, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). That means a startling 12 percent of Americans have been confirmed to have contracted the virus. As high of a percentage as that is, the large majority of people in the U.S. haven't caught the virus—or perhaps they have and haven't known it for sure. Since COVID-19 can often result in asymptomatic infection, many people have wondered if they've caught the virus and emerged unscathed. These days, it seems even more possible you could come into contact with COVID and not know it for a few reasons. For starters, the dominant Delta variant is more contagious; secondly, every single state is seeing high rates of transmission (100 or more COVID cases per 100,000 people); and lastly, if you're among the 53 percent of people in the U.S. who are fully vaccinated, if you did have a rare breakthrough infection, you're likely to be asymptomatic. So, now more than ever, you may be curious if there are any signs that indicate you've had exposure to COVID unknowingly.

