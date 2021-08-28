Bhaichung Bhutia recommends Manoranjan Bhattacharya and Tarun Dey's names as East Bengal selectors

GOAL takes a close look at the league system of India's SAFF rivals... The 2021 SAFF Championship is slated to start from October 1 in Maldives. This will be the 13th edition of the biennial international men's football championship. India will be participating in the SAFF Championship along with Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, and Maldives. Bhutan have refrained from participating due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, while Pakistan FA remains suspended by FIFA from April 2021 due to third-party interference.