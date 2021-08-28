Cancel
Bhaichung Bhutia recommends Manoranjan Bhattacharya and Tarun Dey's names as East Bengal selectors

By Ritabrata Banerjee
goal.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Indian football legend has requested East Bengal team management to appoint Manoranjan Bhattacharya and Tarun Dey as selectors... Former India international captain Bhaichung Bhutia has recommended the names of East Bengal legends Manoranjan Bhattacharya and Tarun Dey to the new East Bengal team management as the selectors to help build a team for the upcoming Indian Super League (ISL) season.

