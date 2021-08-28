New WWE NXT Logo And Theme Song Teased During SmackDown
The new look and theme song for WWE NXT revealed by rapper Wale has been confirmed. As noted, Wale, a noted pro wrestling fan who has worked with WWE in the past, took to Twitter on Friday evening and revealed a bright new color-changing logo, and a new sample-heavy theme song for the NXT brand. The post was re-tweeted by Triple H, and the official WWE and NXT Twitter accounts, but no other details were given.www.wrestlinginc.com
