Elevate Ventures announces voucher program

By Staff Reports
Republic
 8 days ago

Elevate Ventures is launching the Innovation Voucher Program, providing Indiana startups access to funding for innovation-driven research and product development. The program was initially established in 2019 by legislation and administered primarily by the Indiana Economic Development Corp. In a partnership with the IEDC, startups may be eligible for up to $50,000 in services from qualified Indiana higher education institutions and authorized nonprofit research providers to support research and development, product development and commercialization.

