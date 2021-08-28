Elevate Ventures announces voucher program

B2Broker Group is pleased to officially announce the launch of its venture fund, B2Broker VC. B2Broker VC is led by a team that is one of the most successful and fast-growing financial technology groups with in-depth expertise in sectors ranging from IT development to capital management. The venture fund will enable the investment in, and nurture of external projects that are of interest such as new fintech startups and payment systems, and will create synergies for the group.