Some hospitals in the state are filling up with patients with COVID-19, most of them unvaccinated, said Bruce Vanderhoff, Ohio Department of Health director. He said Friday 1 in every 10 patients in hospitals in Ohio have COVID-19 and 1 in every 6 patients in intensive care units have the virus. A month ago, 1 in 38 patients were in hospitals with COVID-19 and 1 in 24 were in the ICU.