Flood Advisory issued for Waupaca, Winnebago by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waupaca; Winnebago THE URBAN AND SMALL STREAM FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR WINNEBAGO, OUTAGAMIE AND WAUPACA COUNTIES At 106 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Some locations that will experience flooding include Appleton, Oshkosh, Waupaca, Menasha, Kaukauna, Little Chute, New London, Kimberly, Clintonville, Black Creek, Fremont, Embarrass, Lake Poygan, Northern Lake Winnebago, Darboy, Central Lake Winnebago, Rush Lake, Chain O` Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park and Oneida. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.