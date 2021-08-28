Cancel
Ulster County, NY

Flood Advisory issued for Ulster by NWS

weather.gov
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-27 14:04:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-30 20:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Ulster The National Weather Service in Albany has extended the * Urban and Small Stream Flood Advisory for South Central Ulster County in east central New York * Until 715 AM EDT. * At 505 AM EDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. This will cause urban and small stream flooding. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. * Some locations that will experience flooding include Kerhonkson, Gardiner, Lake Minnewaska, Benton Corners, Tuthilltown, Tuthill, Granite, Libertyville and Forest Glen. Additional rainfall amounts up to 1 inch are expected over the area. This additional rain will result in minor flooding.

alerts.weather.gov

#Heavy Rain#National Weather Service#Thunderstorms#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Doppler
