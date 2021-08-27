Bell taking Quebecor to court over spectrum auction results
Bell is officially taking Quebecor to court over the Quebec-based company’s recent purchase of internet spectrum in Western Canada. According to The Wire Report, in an application filed with the Federal Court on August 26th, 2021, Bell argues that the purchases should not have been permitted because Vidéotron — Quebecor’s telecom asset and ISP company — does not currently offer services in the provinces of Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia.mobilesyrup.com
