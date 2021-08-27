Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Bell taking Quebecor to court over spectrum auction results

By Alyssa Tremblay
mobilesyrup.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBell is officially taking Quebecor to court over the Quebec-based company’s recent purchase of internet spectrum in Western Canada. According to The Wire Report, in an application filed with the Federal Court on August 26th, 2021, Bell argues that the purchases should not have been permitted because Vidéotron — Quebecor’s telecom asset and ISP company — does not currently offer services in the provinces of Manitoba, Alberta, and British Columbia.

mobilesyrup.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Spectrum Auction#Quebecor#Bell#The Wire Report#The Federal Court#Isp#Canadian#Ised#Bloomberg
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
Video GamesNME

Record video game auction prices may be a result of “fraud”

Record breaking prices for rare or historically important video games may be a result of collusion between an auction house and a games grading company, alleges a new report. Australian journalist Karl Jobst has claimed that grading firm Wata Games and auction company Heritage Auctions worked in concert to artificially spike the costs of retro video games, potentially for the benefit of figures involved in both companies (thanks, VGC).
Real Estatenewsbrig.com

A shock is headed for the housing market

At the height of the pandemic, more than 7.2 million homeowners were in the mortgage forbearance program, which allows some borrowers to pause their payments. The economy has since posted one of the fastest recoveries in history. Now, just 1.7 million borrowers are enrolled in the forbearance program. But soon...
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Aerospace & Defensemobilesyrup.com

SpaceX and Amazon using FCC filings to fight over satellite internet

The two richest men in the world are fighting about who gets to control the Earth’s atmosphere — again. SpaceX, owned by Elon Musk, is responding to complaints filed by Amazon, founded and chaired by Jeff Bezos, against the aerospace company’s Starlink satellite internet service. The two mega-corporations are airing...
Aerospace & Defensetechstartups.com

A simple math error of putting a decimal point in the wrong place costs Spain’s S-80 submarines 7-year delay and $2.61 billion in cost overruns

In March 2020, NBC Brian Williams was criticized for a simple math error while discussing Bloomberg on MSNBC. “Bloomberg spent $500 million on ads. The U.S. population is 327 million. He could have given each American $1 million and still have money left over, I feel like a $1 million check would be life-changing for people. Yet he wasted it all on ads and STILL LOST,” Williams read, quoting a Twitter user’s post.
Las Vegas, NVlasvegasadvisor.com

Cosmopolitan drinks its own bathwater

Late yesterday Bloomberg broke the news that Blackstone Inc. is shopping The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas … for a $5 billion minimum price. What’s even more incredible is that apparently it has suckers, er, corporations already on the hook. Why is the asking price so absurd? Consider that the Cosmo was built for $3.9 billion back in 2010 and that Blackstone obtained it from Deutsche Bank for a fire-sale $1.7 billion. We’re talking some serious profiteering here, folks. (Ya ever hear of depreciation, Blackstone?) Consider also that the Cosmo has 3,027 rooms while $4 billion Aria has 4,000 and $4.3 billion Resorts World Las Vegas boasts 3,506. So Blackstone wants more money for a smaller property. They’ve got some nerve.
CelebritiesTimes Daily

Half-shredded Banksy could fetch over $5 million at auction

LONDON (AP) — A Banksy artwork that sensationally self-shredded just after it sold for $1.4 million is up for sale again — at several times the previous price. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Personal Financemobilesyrup.com

CIBC to offer Costco Mastercard as Capital One partnership ends

Capital One’s Mastercard partnership with Costco has officially come to an end. Cue CIBC. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CIBC) has announced that it has secured a long-term deal to become the sole issuer of Costco Mastercards in Canada, beginning in early 2022. “We are excited to partner with Costco,...
EconomyPosted by
BGR.com

A new $1,400 stimulus check will be sent to millions of Americans, but there’s a big catch

The stimulus question that so many people have been asking — is a fourth stimulus check in the cards? — is finally starting to be answered. For some of you, at least. This is not to say that the federal government is necessarily pressing forward with an all-new round of payments, either. It’s wildly optimistic to suggest that will happen anytime soon, given the rock-solid wall of opposition that would meet any effort by the Biden administration to crank up the stimulus machine again this year. Rather, the fourth stimulus check update that we’ll share with you below reflects two...
Carsmobilesyrup.com

Ford secures 130k F-150 Lightning EV truck reservations

Ford is proving there’s excitement for its upcoming electric truck, the F-150 Lightning, now that 130,000 people have reserved the electric vehicle (EV). Reserving the F-150 Lightning only costs $100, so it’s not the most significant commitment, but this number still indicates there’s interest in the legacy automaker’s first electric truck. Ford first showed off the Lightning back on May 19th. In Canada, pricing starts at $58,000 and it should start shipping in mid-2022.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

SkipTheDishes is testing delivering groceries and household goods

SkipTheDishes is now testing grocery and household goods delivery to customers. The food delivery app’s new ‘Skip Express Lane’ currently has two locations, Winnipeg, Manitoba and London, Ontario, focusing on snacks, groceries, household items, and “local delicacies” through a ghost kitchen-like setup, according to The Canadian Press. The company says...
Carsmobilesyrup.com

Tesla Roadster delayed to 2023 amid supply chain issues

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has tweeted that the Roadster’s release will be delayed to 2023. I wish I could say I’m surprised, but given nearly every Tesla project I’ve ever written about has been delayed, I probably should have predicted this. Musk blames ongoing supply chain shortages for the delay...
Technologymobilesyrup.com

Telus, Hilo offering bundle deal on smart home products

Telus and Hilo are offering Quebec residents a bundle deal on their security and energy management smart home systems. According to the press release, customers who sign up for the bundle receive “three months of Telus SmartHome Security services at $0 and a $150 credit from Hilo,” for a total savings of $315.
Businessmobilesyrup.com

Microsoft announces September 22nd Surface event

Microsoft will hold an event on Wednesday, September 22nd to “see what’s next.” Judging by the teaser image, the event will likely showcase Surface hardware. The event will kick off at 11am ET and that’s all the information Microsoft has provided so far. The company tweeted about the event, which included a link to a webpage where people can save the date. Both the tweet and the webpage feature the same image, which appears to be a side-profile of the Surface Pro X.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Alleged Samsung Galaxy S22+ and S22 Ultra battery capacities leak online

While Samsung’s upcoming S series smartphones might not arrive until early next year, rumours about the device’s battery capacities have already started leaking. Coming from the China Compulsory Certification in China, the leaked data lists that the Galaxy S22+ will sport a 4,370mAh battery, which is smaller than the S21+’ 4,500mAh battery. On the other hand, the S22 Ultra will feature a 4,855mAh power source, which is smaller than the 5,000mAh battery on the S21 Ultra. However, it’s likely Samsung will advertise the S22 series’ battery capacities as 4,500mAh and 5,000mAh, respectively.
Cell Phonesmobilesyrup.com

Samsung’s One UI 4.0 beta launching in South Korea this September

Samsung has confirmed through its official South Korean forums that its One UI 4.0 beta will launch in September. The forum post only mentions a September launch in South Korea and doesn’t offer details about a U.S. or Canadian release. However, a U.S. launch is likely to follow, or happen simultaneously.
Video Gamesmobilesyrup.com

Canadian streamer recreates a Tim Horton store in Animal Crossing

This might be the most Canadian thing ever. Redditor u/elocinatlantis has recreated a Timmies store in Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and it looks scarily accurate. While the Redditor only shared one photo of his creation, it is enough to notice that the logo is perfectly replicated, the (out)standing stalls look good enough to eat off and its colour scheme is spot on.

Comments / 0

Community Policy