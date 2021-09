Patrese A. Robinson-Drummer joins the Psychology Department as an assistant professor of neuroscience. She earned a bachelor of science degree in animal science at the University of Delaware, and received an M.S. from Saint Joseph’s University in experimental psychology. She then returned to the University of Delaware to earn her Ph.D. in psychology, focusing on behavioral neuroscience. Robinson-Drummer spent two years at New York University as a postdoctoral fellow before coming to Haverford in 2020 as a visiting assistant professor. Her research focuses on the ontogenetic development of different learning and memory systems, using rodent models (e.g., rats) to examine the psychobiological mechanisms responsible for their emergence.