Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Princess Diana Death Conspiracies—From Prince Philip's Revenge to CIA Plot

By Jack Royston
Posted by 
Newsweek
Newsweek
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diana's death 24 years ago sparked a raft of conspiracy theories that were ultimately debunked—but not before police asked her ex-husband Prince Charles about them.

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 4

Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
552K+
Followers
58K+
Post
601M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mohamed Al Fayed
Person
Dodi Fayed
Person
Camilla Parker Bowles
Person
Paul Burrell
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Hasnat Khan
Person
Prince Charles
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cia#Princess Of Wales#British Royal Family#Cia#Mercedes#Harrods#The Metropolitan Police#The Security Services#An Egyptian Muslim#Operation Paget
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Related
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

What The Queen Wouldn't Allow Prince Charles To Do After Princess Diana's Death

Mother always knows best? According to Prince Charles, maybe not. The entire royal family was both shocked and grief-stricken following the tragic death of Princess Diana — but perhaps no one more than Prince Charles, Prince William, and Prince Harry. As reported by Mirror UK, the family butted heads numerous times in the days after the tragedy — especially regarding how to navigate the uncharted territory while also operating within the stiff confines of royal protocol. Fly a flag at half-mast? Keep Prince William and Prince Harry at Balmoral? Unfortunately the list went on and on.
Posted by
Best Life

Prince Charles May Force This Couple to Move Out of Their Home, Sources Say

The Royal Family has endured a great deal of upheaval and devastation in recent years, and while he is still heir to the throne and not yet King, Prince Charles has become the driving force behind virtually all the important decisions that affect the House of Windsor. The Prince of Wales has recently been subjected to scrutiny due to a series of tell-all interviews from Prince Harry and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, but there is another royal couple who have become a major headache for him and the Royal Family at large. Read on to find out which couple may be facing a huge change in their living arrangements due to Charles' concern over the embarrassment their relationship has caused "The Firm," according to royal insiders.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Why the Queen wore white on Duchess Camilla's wedding day

A royal wedding is the perfect occasion to see the royal family dress to the nines, but one colour that tends to be off-limits is white. When the Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall tied the knot on 9 April 2005, the Queen waived this rule and stepped out in a stunning pale ensemble.
WorldPosted by
HOLAUSA

Princess Diana’s nieces stun at the Venice Film Festival

The Venice Film Festival kicked off on Wednesday with a glamorous appearance by Princess Diana ’s nieces. Lady Amelia Spencer and Lady Eliza Spencer stunned on the opening night of the 78th edition of the festival wearing floor-length gowns by Italian designer Alberta Ferretti. Eliza opted for a strapless...
CelebritiesGossip Cop

Meghan Markle At War With Neighbor Katy Perry, Prince Harry Need’s Finances Micromanaged, And This Week’s Top Royal Reports

It’s our favorite time of the week–royal roundup time! If you’re obsessed with all things royal related, prepare to get your ultimate fix. This week, many of the most scandalous reports centered around the ever polarizing Meghan Markle. As to be expected, most of those damning claims dealt with new feuds and controlling behavior, as is favorited by some outlets.
CelebritiesHello Magazine

Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura will inherit two stately homes

While Duchess Camilla's daughter Laura Lopes, who is stepsister to Prince William and Prince Harry, isn't royalty, she is set to inherit a royal-worthy portfolio of homes one day. Laura's husband Harry Lopes, who is the grandson of Massey Lopes, 2nd Baron Roborough, is in line to one day inherit...
EuropePeople

Two European Princesses Become Schoolmates at a U.K. College with Lots of Royal History

The new class at United World College of the Atlantic in the U.K. includes not one but two European princesses. Heir to the Spanish throne Princess Leonor, 15, and Princess Alexia of the Netherlands, 16, are now classmates at UWC Atlantic in Wales. Both royal teens are taking a two-year course at the boarding school to earn their International Baccalaureates.
CelebritiesPosted by
DesignerzCentral

Royal Family fury as Prince George’s brutal mocking not as bad as The Crown: ‘Tosh!’

Commentators were incensed after the new show The Prince, depicting Prince George as a spoilt child, was released in the US by broadcaster HBO. It shows the young royal – who is just eight years old – and his fictional trials and tribulations behind the walls of Buckingham Palace, with the likes of his parents Prince William and Kate, Duchess of Cambridge, both appearing as well.
RelationshipsPosted by
FIRST For Women

Prince William and Kate Are About to Make a Huge Move With Their 3 Kids

Prince William and Kate Middleton are reportedly considering a big family move as the Queen continues to rule without Prince Philip. According to two new reports from UK outlets the Mail On Sunday and The Sun, the couple are said to be looking at moving from their 1A apartment in Kensington Palace, London to Windsor to better support the Queen in her final years as monarch.
nickiswift.com

The Offensive Keepsake Prince Charles Kept Close To Him During His Honeymoon With Diana

Prince Charles was certainly an eligible bachelor back in the day. In fact, royal experts say he "had more than 20 relationships over the 13 years between 1967 and 1980," according to the Evening Standard. Interestingly, Charles was in love with a married woman when he was introduced to Princess Diana, according to the new PBS documentary "In Their Own Words: Diana, Princess of Wales." Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles met at a polo match, and he was said to be "immediately [and] passionately" in love with her. However, she was married to a man named Andrew Parker Bowles, leaving Charles to merely pine for what he could not have.
Public Healthhngn.com

Queen Elizabeth in COVID-19 Scare as Castle Staff Tests Positive For Virus During Monarch's Summer Holiday

Over the weekend, a worker at Queen Elizabeth's summer palace tested positive for COVID-19; but the monarch will remain at the Scottish retreat, according to a report. On Saturday, a worker at Balmoral, who was staying in a different building on the estate, tested positive for the virus and was sent home. The 95-year-old Queen will spend her summer vacation in Balmoral, where she is said to be spending time with a "castle-full" of family.
Celebritiesnickiswift.com

Why You Rarely See Camilla Parker Bowles' Children At Royal Events

Camilla Parker Bowles has been a prominent member of the British royal family ever since she married Prince Charles in 2005. And while the royal couple certainly does have a history riddled with controversy, scandals, and affairs, Charles and Camilla have had for the most part a rather drama-free marriage (after their infamous affair during their respective marriages, that is).
Celebritiesohmymag.co.uk

Prince Charles and Queen Elizabeth's big dispute after Diana's death

Twenty-four years ago, to the day, the whole world mourned Lady Diana. On 31 August 1997, the Princess of Wales died in a tragic car accident under the Alma bridge in Paris. The news shook the walls of Balmoral Castle, where the entire British royal family was enjoying their summer holidays.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

The cutest pictures of royal children being naughty

From adorable baby snaps to lovely couple pics and vintage throwbacks, the royal family provides us with so many fun and heartwarming moments to pore over. Whether it's the newest members of the family like Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's son Archie and Princess Eugenie's son August, or the Queen herself, the family's outings are a great source of entertainment and intrigue for royal fans.
CelebritiesPosted by
Best Life

The One Royal Tradition Diana Didn't Want Her Sons to Follow, Sources Say

Princess Diana was a royal rebel. There were several longstanding protocols (like that heirs to the throne must not fly on the same plane) and traditions (like wearing gloves on walkabouts) that the Princess of Wales altered by the sheer power of her personality. There was, however, one royal tradition that even she could not change, as much as she disliked it for her sons, Prince William and Prince Harry.

Comments / 0

Community Policy