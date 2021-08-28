Cancel
Rockton, IL

Hononegah football rides defense to season-opening win over rival Harlem

Rockford Register-Star
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCKTON — This time, it was Hononegah's defense that provided the difference-making plays in a 14-6 win over NIC-10 rival Harlem in Friday night's season opener. In the first game in four years for Harlem without its record-setting quarterback James Cooper Jr., Hononegah held the Huskies to 148 total offensive yards. Harlem's new QB, junior Austin Redmon, was 9-for-32 for 94 yards with a second-half touchdown pass and one late interception. And he was consistently pressured by Hononegah's defensive line, including 6-foot, 230-pound Alex Escamilla.

