Chelsea: The Father of the Pride speaks (Volume IV)

By Kevin Peacock
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt was inevitable. The return of Romelu Lukaku was the undoing of Arsenal’s recent dominance of Chelsea. At times, he was unplayable as far as the Gunners’ defence was concerned. Lukaku has the potential to be a game changer for Thomas Tuchel’s side going forward. His ability with his back to goal, bringing others into play, was something that’s been missing since Diego Costa left the club. I think we’re all going to enjoy Lukaku 2.0. Maybe the Belgian though will be looking for a better chant than the revamping of the old ‘Super Frankie Lampard’ song.

