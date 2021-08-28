Pick Apples And Sample Apple Cider And Donuts At Windy Hill Orchard And Cider Mill In South Carolina

One of the very best things about the fall season? Apple cider donuts! Get your fill of these delightful treats with a visit to Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill in York, South Carolina. Just wait until you see everything this orchard and cider mill has in store for the fall 2021 season…

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

Located pretty much equal distance from both interstates 85 and 77 in the Piedmont of the state, Windy Hill makes for a very nice and easy day trip to scarf down some warm and tasty donuts along with some fresh craft hard ciders, and more.

The orchard and mill recently opened up again for the 2021 season and now is a great time to check out their offerings. Have a glass of fresh cider — and good luck eating only ONE donut...

You'll arrive to find a number of hard cider flavors on tap. Pick the one you like the most or...

Order a flight with several flavors you can't live without. And don't forget the donuts! You can buy as many as you can possibly eat, or really load up and have some to bring home, too.

The donut making team is busy every day Windy Hill is open to the public, mixing, cutting, and cooking up tray after tray of warm, apple cider donuts. Get them plain or rubbed with cinnamon sugar. Yum!

You can also stock up on some fresh cider to bring home. Why not enjoy these flavors long after the road trip is over? These bottles also make nice gifts, too!

Don't forget to come back after apple picking season officially opens on September 4th — that's the Saturday before Labor Day if you're adding this to your calendar. If you want to participate in the u-pick apple days, you'll need to make a reservation ahead of time .

You can also look forward to live music on many weekends. See the full line up for the season here .

Never spent the day at an orchard slurping down hard cider and noshing on warm apple cider donuts? Then you have no idea the fun you've been missing!

Hours vary by day, but generally, this spot is open on most Thursdays through Sundays throughout the season. Before you go, check out the hours on this page of the official website for Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill. You can also follow current information on the Facebook page!

Address: Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery, 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745, USA