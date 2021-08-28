Pick Apples And Sample Apple Cider And Donuts At Windy Hill Orchard And Cider Mill In South Carolina
By Robin Jarvis
One of the very best things about the fall season? Apple cider donuts! Get your fill of these delightful treats with a visit to Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill in York, South Carolina. Just wait until you see everything this orchard and cider mill has in store for the fall 2021 season…
Hours vary by day, but generally, this spot is open on most Thursdays through Sundays throughout the season. Before you go, check out the hours on this page of the official website for Windy Hill Orchard and Cider Mill. You can also follow current information on the Facebook page!
Address: Windy Hill Orchard & Cidery, 1860 Black Hwy, York, SC 29745, USA
