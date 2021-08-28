Flash Flood Warning issued for Waupaca by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-28 01:02:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-28 03:00:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Be especially cautious at night when it is harder to recognize the dangers of flooding. Target Area: Waupaca FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 AM CDT EARLY THIS MORNING FOR CENTRAL WAUPACA COUNTY At 102 AM CDT, local law enforcement reported flash flooding in Waupaca. Between 2 and 4 inches of rain have fallen. Even though the heavy rain has ended, flash flooding is still occurring in Waupaca County. HAZARD...Flash flooding caused by thunderstorms. SOURCE...Law enforcement reported. IMPACT...Flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other poor drainage and low-lying areas. Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Waupaca, New London, Chain O` Lakes-King, Hartman Creek State Park, Royalton, Manawa, Iola, King, Sheridan, Scandinavia, Ogdensburg, Symco, Fitzgerald Corners and Northport. FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED