Get a sneak peek at what the expansion of Sharks Ice at San Jose looks like
This week, San Jose Sharks officials gave a "work in progress" tour of the future home of its minor league team, the San Jose Barracuda. The team is expanding the Sharks Ice skating facility in San Jose, which it manages, to include a 4,200-seat, two-story arena. The Barracuda, the American Hockey League (AHL) development affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Sharks, will play at the venue after it is complete.www.bizjournals.com
