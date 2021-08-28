Live Like a Local at Leland House

The new owners of the Leland House Hotel on Second Avenue want to invite visitors to Durango to live like locals, while they explore all that Southwest Colorado has to offer. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by 2180 Lighting & Design Studio and Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Durango entrepreneurs, Chuck and Tanya Ensign recently purchased the historic Leland House Suites from longtime owners, Kurt Comic and Diane Wild Fang. But don’t expect any radical changes anytime soon.