Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Durango, CO

Live Like a Local at Leland House

durangodowntown.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe new owners of the Leland House Hotel on Second Avenue want to invite visitors to Durango to live like locals, while they explore all that Southwest Colorado has to offer. You’re watching the local news network brought to you by 2180 Lighting & Design Studio and Happy Pappy’s Pizza-N-Wings. I’m Wendy Graham Settle. Durango entrepreneurs, Chuck and Tanya Ensign recently purchased the historic Leland House Suites from longtime owners, Kurt Comic and Diane Wild Fang. But don’t expect any radical changes anytime soon.

durangodowntown.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Lifestyle
State
Arizona State
City
Durango, CO
State
California State
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bed And Breakfast#Mountain Biking#The Leland House Hotel#Leland House Suites#Durango High School#Arizona State University#Guadalupe Arizona#Yaqui Indian#Mexican#Lgbt#Lelandhouse Com#The Local News Network
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Hiking
Related
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

Biden, first lady will travel to all three sites of 9/11 attacks

President Biden and first lady Jill Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks by visiting all three sites where the attacks occurred, according to an announcement from the White House. The president and first lady will travel to New York City, where hijacked American...
BusinessPosted by
CNN

Apple walks back plans for new child safety tools after privacy backlash

New York (CNN Business) — Apple made headlines — and not the good kind — last month when it announced a test of a new tool aimed at combating child exploitation. Critics quickly decried the feature's potential privacy implications, and now Apple is taking a long pit stop before moving forward with its plans.
SportsPosted by
The Associated Press

Paralympic closing marks end of Tokyo’s 8-year Olympic saga

TOKYO (AP) — The final act of the delayed Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics came Sunday, almost eight years to the day after the Japanese capital was awarded the Games. The Paralympics ended a 13-day run in a colorful, circus-like ceremony at the National Stadium overseen by Crown Prince Akishino, the brother of Emperor Naruhito. The Olympics closed almost a month ago.

Comments / 0

Community Policy