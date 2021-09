BOISE, Idaho — COVID-19 hospitalizations in Idaho hit a peak of 496 on Dec. 1 of last year. That record has been surpassed several times over the last few weeks, reaching a new high of 526 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 as of Monday, according to the latest available data from the Idaho Department of Health and Welfare. Of those patients, 162 are in intensive care, which is also a record.