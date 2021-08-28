Wanted: Commercial Construction Plumbers & Service Plumbers
Powder River Heating & Air Conditioning, a family-owned company established 40+ years in Northeast Wyoming, is looking for qualified Commercial Construction Plumbers and Service Plumbers. Why work for us? Powder River Heating & Air Conditioning, Inc. offers year-round employment from $40,000 to over $100.000 annually DOE and performance, advancement opportunities, employer matched 401K, employee & family health insurance plan, life insurance, paid vacation, paid holidays, paid travel time, on-the-job training, a tool program, quality fleet vehicles and tablets provided for lead personnel, per diem for out-of-town work, and training. Ready for a change? Apply online at www.powderriverheating.com, or email Ken Thorpe at KenT@prhvac.com.sheridanmedia.com
Comments / 0