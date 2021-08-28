Wanted: Commercial Construction Plumbers & Service Plumbers

Whether you’re in a large company or a small startup, many of us struggle to define the meaning of performance reviews. In theory, they’re intended to ensure that managers provide timely, relevant feedback and help employees gauge how they’re performing against goals and manager expectations. The entire performance review process is based on the idea that people are willing to both give and receive constructive feedback. In truth, both giving and receiving feedback can be awkward, emotional, and expose vulnerabilities, so lots of us shy away from it. So if nobody wants to give it, and nobody really wants to receive it, where does that leave us? How do you do performance reviews when the very concept is inherently flawed?