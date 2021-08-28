Saline Golf Teams Starts SEC Season With 3 Wins
Saline opened the SEC season with three wins at a four-team match at Inverness in Chelsea. Saline defeated Chelsea, Tecumseh and Huron. Freshman Grace Celso had another big day for the Hornets. She shot 41 and won all three matches. Jordan Wickham shot 44 to win two of her three matches. Laura Swanger shot 51 to finish third in two matches and fourth in the other. Hailey Malinczak (53), Kitty Eliason (54) and Grace Munn (58) also golfed for the Hornets.thesalinepost.com
