Saline Golf Teams Starts SEC Season With 3 Wins

Predicting the record for every SEC football team this season. Can Alabama go undefeated for the second straight year or will Georgia or Texas A&M knock them off?. The SEC has been at the center of the offseason drama in college football with the future additions of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025 and their position advocating for an expanded College Football Playoff. But with the regular season in the SEC set to begin in less than two weeks, the talking can fully shift to the on-field product.