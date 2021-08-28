Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saline, MI

Saline Golf Teams Starts SEC Season With 3 Wins

By Editor
thesalinepost.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaline opened the SEC season with three wins at a four-team match at Inverness in Chelsea. Saline defeated Chelsea, Tecumseh and Huron. Freshman Grace Celso had another big day for the Hornets. She shot 41 and won all three matches. Jordan Wickham shot 44 to win two of her three matches. Laura Swanger shot 51 to finish third in two matches and fourth in the other. Hailey Malinczak (53), Kitty Eliason (54) and Grace Munn (58) also golfed for the Hornets.

thesalinepost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chelsea, MI
Sports
City
Saline, MI
Saline, MI
Sports
City
Tecumseh, MI
Local
Michigan Sports
City
Chelsea, MI
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Celso
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sec#Sec#Hornets
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Golf
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
The Spun

College Football World Stunned By Saturday Night Upset

The biggest upset of the first full college football Saturday took place in stunning fashion on the West Coast. Washington, the No. 20 team in the country heading into the regular season, was shocked by Montana, 13-7, late on Saturday evening. The college football world is pretty shocked by this...
Georgia StatePosted by
The Spun

Everyone’s Making Same Joke About Clemson vs. Georgia

Clemson and Georgia did their best Penn State-Wisconsin impression during Saturday night’s primetime game. The Badgers and Nittany Lions began the college football day with an absolute snooze-fest. The Big Ten foes didn’t score a single point in the first half. The final score wound up being 16-10. Almost every college football fan and analyst spent the entire morning making fun of Big Ten football because of it. Now, it’s Clemson’s and Georgia’s turn.
College Sportsdawgnation.com

Postgame comments got former UGA great in hot water after big win vs. Clemson

Georgia football fans can relive some of the top moments in UGA history each week with the Classic Moment presented by Classic City Lager. The Bulldogs have one of the most storied histories in all of college football, and DawgNation loves celebrating it. This week’s classic moment looks back on the Bulldogs’ 2002 win vs. Clemson -- a thrilling game that included a bold coaching decision from UGA’s head man at the time, Mark Richt.
Nashville, TNsaturdaydownsouth.com

Vanderbilt turns in the most embarrassing play of Week 1

Vanderbilt was supposed to get the Clark Lea era off to a good start on Saturday night when East Tennessee State, an FCS program, visited Nashville. Instead, ETSU cruised to a 23-3 win, dominating the Commodores in every aspect of the game. How bad did things look for Vanderbilt? Well,...
Halifax County, VAyourgv.com

Goals for Comets golf team: Develop, win

The Halifax County High School golf team is off to a fast start this season winning all four of their Piedmont District golf matches at the Forest Park Golf Course, the Tuscarora Country Club, the Greens Folly Golf Course and the Danville Golf Club. The district is made up of seven counties including Halifax, Tunstall, Bassett, George Washington, Magna Vista, Martinsville and Patrick County.
High SchoolGainesville.com

Girls High School Golf: Two teams to watch this season

With the high school golf season set to get underway this week, here's a quick look at the top two girls teams in the area:. Coach: Christian Binet (1st season) Last season: The Indians went 25-5 and won their sixth consecutive district tournament. Placed fourth at regionals. Qualified for and was the only area girls team to compete in the state tournament.
Harrison, ARKTLO

MHHS volleyball team wins season opener at Harrison

The Mountain Home High School volleyball team opened its season on a winning note as they went to Harrison. The Lady Bombers won the match in four sets with scores of 25-19, 25-15, 21-25 and 25-19. Carson Schmitz led Mountain Home with 12 kills, 17 assists and four digs; Lindsay...
South Haven, MIHerald-Palladium

Rams golf team opens season with third-place finish

South Haven’s girls varsity golf team opened the 2021-22 BCS Conference season with a third-place finish. The league’s first jamboree of the season took place this past Monday at HawksHead Links, just north of South Haven in Casco Township. Perennial conference leaders Kalamazoo Christian and Kalamazoo Hackett Prep took first...
Golfpeakofohio.com

Riverside Boys Golf Team Wins Over Troy Christian

The Riverside boys golf team traveled to Miami Shores yesterday and defeated Troy Christian 171 to 203. We encourage open dialogue among people who may disagree. Difficult conversations must be had sometimes to make progress. If you disagree, please disagree respectfully. Cruelty will not be tolerated. This is a family friendly group.
Golfdowningtowntimes.com

Unionville Golf opens season with win

The Unionville boys varsity golf team defeated Sun Valley Tuesday 191 – 244. Danny Donnelly led the way for the Longhorns with a score of even par 35 backed up by a round of 37 by Alex Moore. Unionville’s record goes to 1-0. Unionville’s next match is Wednesday, Aug. 24th...
Saline, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Saline Tennis Team Wins Plymouth Salem Invite

The Saline tennis team kicked off 2021 in a big way by winning the Plymouth Salem Invitational Saturday. The Hornets dominated by losing only three matches on the day, beating Grand Blanc 9-0, Walled Lake Northern 9-1, and Salem 8-2. Going 3-0 on the day were Amon Talekar at one-singles,...
London, KYSentinel-Echo

Lady Jaguar golf team hoping to build on last season's success

LONDON — Joel Prichard’s North Laurel Lady Jaguars gained a lot of experience during last season’s success which they are hoping to build on this season. “We are returning three of our top five players off of last year’s team and we will be led by Kinsley Blair, Kendall Hacker, and Hailey Griebel.
Saline, MIthesuntimesnews.com

Saline Swim and Dive Wins Spartan Relays

The Saline girls' swim and dive team had another impressive showing Saturday when the Hornets claimed the Battle Creek Lakeview Spartan Relays title. The Hornets finished with 483 points by finishing in first or second in all nine events. They clipped second place Midland Dow with 440 points. Saline finished...
Scott City, KSwesternkansasnews.com

Lady Beaver Volleyball starts season with two wins

Oakley, Kan. (westernkansasnews.com)–The Scott City Lady Beaver volleyball team got their season off to a good start on Friday afternoon in Oakley, as they faced Oakley and Wallace County in a triangular on the first day that competition is allowed for volleyball. Scott City came in and took care of business in both of their matches, sweeping Wallace County 25-14, 25-9 and knocked of the Lady Plainsmen 25-17, 25-5. The Lady Wildcats defeated Oakley in three sets 23-25, 25-17, 25-17.
College SportsPosted by
FanSided

SEC football: Predicting every team’s win-loss record this season

Predicting the record for every SEC football team this season. Can Alabama go undefeated for the second straight year or will Georgia or Texas A&M knock them off?. The SEC has been at the center of the offseason drama in college football with the future additions of Texas and Oklahoma in 2025 and their position advocating for an expanded College Football Playoff. But with the regular season in the SEC set to begin in less than two weeks, the talking can fully shift to the on-field product.
SportsNewsbug.info

Lady Cornjerkers start season with win over Donovan

The Cornjerkers opened their season with a 25-12, 25-22 victory over Donovan at home. The Lady Cornjerkers were led by Bre Crose with six kills and Logan Watson with five, as well as five aces by Tobi West. Kaitlynn Lange led the charge from a 21-16 deficit to a 24-21...
Buffalo Grove, ILPosted by
Daily Herald

Boys golf: Conant, Buffalo Grove having good starts to season

The Conant boys golf team has finished fourth or higher in its three invites thus far (303 and 305 in two of them), Nicolas Simon shot a 73 in one, while Aashir Patel has the lowest 9-hole tally thus far with a 1-under 35. Armen Galovich went 75-75 in his first two 18s (medalist in one of them). Simon medaled in two of the three (73-77), while freshman Antonio Gutierrez has elevated to varsity No. 4 (79-78 in 18s and 1-over 37 in his MSL debut).

Comments / 0

Community Policy