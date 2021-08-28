Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Brantley, AL West-leading Astros rally late, top Rangers 5-4

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Michael Brantley tied the game with a two-run single in Houston’s five-run seventh inning as the AL West-leading Astros rallied for a 5-4 win over the last-place Texas Rangers. Brantley finished with three hits and leads the AL with a .320 batting average. The rally came off the Texas bullpen after Glenn Otto threw five scoreless innings with seven strikeouts in his big league debut for the Rangers. Andy Ibanez homered for Texas in his seventh consecutive game with multiple hits.

keyt.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Brantley
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Astros#Ap Baseball
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Texas Rangers
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBThe Crawfish Boxes

Astros Pull it Out in Arlington, 5-4

The Astros looked destined for humiliation by yet another AL bottom feeder, going into the seventh inning down 4-0. But one big inning, a five run seventh , was all the Astros needed for the win. It started with a no out, two-run, bases loaded double by rookie Jake Meyers....
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley on Astros' bench Wednesday afternoon

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Mike Minor and the Kansas City Royals. Brantley has gone hitless over the last three games and the Astros appear to be giving him a routine breather. Kyle Tucker is starting in right field and hitting seventh Wednesday afternoon in his first start since returning from the COVID-19 injured list. Aledmys Diaz is batting second in place of Brantley.
MLBexpressnews.com

On deck: Astros at Texas Rangers

When/where: 7:05 p.m Friday, 6:05 p.m. Saturday, 1:35 p.m. Sunday; Globe Life Field. TV/radio: ATTSW, BSSW; 790 AM all three games, 740 AM on Friday, 1010 AM (Spanish) on Friday and Sunday, 104.9 FM (Spanish) on Saturday. Pitchers: Friday, RHP Jake Odorizzi (6-6, 4.52) vs. RHP Spencer Howard (0-3, 6.56);...
MLBPosted by
Hays Post

⚾ Royals can't hold late lead, fall to Astros in extras

HOUSTON (AP) — Alex Bregman had two hits and an RBI in his first action in more than two months, and he scored the winning run in the 10th inning on a groundout by Jake Meyers to lift the Houston Astros to a 6-5 win over the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday.
MLBPosted by
The Associated Press

Alvarez, Correa go deep as Astros beat rookie Rangers 5-2

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Houston Astros finally have their primary lineup back together on the field. The AL West leaders also have left-hander Framber Valdez throwing strikes. Yordan Álvarez homered for the fifth time in eight games, Carlos Correa also went deep and Valdez had another impressive start in...
MLBLone Star Ball

Thoughts on a 5-4 Rangers loss

After one game, I’m thinking I maybe was underrating Glenn Otto. That was a hell of a major league debut for the Rice product. Facing a really good Houston Astros lineup — the only two players in their lineup on Friday with an OPS on the year under 800 were Martin Maldonado and, barely (792), Alex Bregman — my hope was that Otto would survive, be respectable, keep his head above water. The Astros are leading the A.L. in runs, batting average, OBP and OPS while striking out less than any other team and drawing the fourth most walks in the Junior Circuit. Anything short of a disaster outing I figure we could live with as a getting-your-feet-wet experience in this lost season.
MLBnumberfire.com

Michael Brantley back in Astros' lineup Friday

Houston Astros outfielder Michael Brantley is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Glenn Otto and the Texas Rangers. Brantley, who was held out of the previous lineup, is returning to play left field and bat leadoff in place of Jose Altuve (fatigue). Aledmys Diaz is shifting to second base in place of Altuve.
MLBchatsports.com

Astros show off their bats again to beat Rangers 5-2

On Saturday night, the Astros kept it rolling against the Rangers and won the second game (5-2) to secure the series. This time, they ambushed starter Kolby Allard early in the contest while Framber Valdez was dealing on the mound. After zeros for both sides in the first, Yordan Álvarez...
MLBYardbarker

Otto Dazzles In MLB Debut; Rangers Fall To Astros, 5-4

ARLINGTON, Texas — On Friday night, Glenn Otto made his Major League debut against the team he grew up cheering for: the Houston Astros. "He's not [a fan] now, he says," laughed Rangers manager Chris Woodward. Otto took the ball for the Texas Rangers in his first big league start,...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers History Today: A Hot Streak Amid Race For AL West Crown

On this date in franchise history, the Texas Rangers wrapped up an eight-game winning streak, but it all went downhill from there. On August 21, 2004, the Rangers were in the American League West race. They had spent most of July in the lead, and they were in the top spot in the division as late as August 5, when they were up by 1/2 game. Once they relinquished the lead, the Rangers stayed close, thanks in part to that eight-game winning streak.
MLBLone Star Ball

44-84 - Rangers hand over Silver Boot to Astros with 5-4 loss

The Texas Rangers scored four runs but the Houston Astros rallied to score five runs. American League West teams play each other 19 times per season. To win the season series, a team needs to win ten games before their division rival does. The Astros came into tonight’s game holding...
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

Astros rally late against former teammate, top Mariners 4-3

SEATTLE (AP) — Jake Meyers had the last of three singles as part of Houston’s eighth-inning rally against former teammate Joe Smith, scoring Kyle Tucker with the go-ahead run and sending the Astros over the Seattle Mariners 4-3 on Monday night. Dylan Moore had a pinch-hit, two-run homer for Seattle...
MLBSanta Maria Times

Mariners get just enough to beat AL West-leading Astros

SEATTLE (AP) — Rookie right-hander Logan Gilbert and four relievers combined to shut out Houston for the second straight day and J.P. Crawford scored the lone run on a sacrifice fly to give the Seattle Mariners a 1-0 win over the Astros on Wednesday. Seattle took two of three in...
MLBbigrapidsnews.com

Tucker, Correa homer for Astros in 6-3 win vs Padres

SAN DIEGO (AP) — Carlos Correa sometimes refers to his swing as “sexy." His big three-run homer on Friday night certainly fit the bill. Kyle Tucker hit a tiebreaking two-run home run in the eighth inning and Correa’s three-run shot in the fourth ended a 22-inning scoreless streak for the Houston Astros, who beat the scuffling San Diego Padres 6-3.
MLBexpressnews.com

Kyle Tucker, Carlos Correa lift Astros out of offensive funk to defeat Padres

SAN DIEGO — Kyle Tucker took three steps down the first-base line, flipped his bat and began to jog. Life left Petco Park at the sound of his handiwork. The baseball he bludgeoned flew toward a set of right-field seats, stopping a team-wide slump. His home run afforded Houston a lead. The action before it most epitomized all of what this lineup has missed.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Astros: 3 players that could be optioned for Marwin Gonzalez

With Marwin Gonzalez returning to the Houston Astros on Sunday, it is uncertain who will be optioned as a corresponding move. The 40-man roster is currently not full, as Zack Greinke and Taylor Jones don’t count against it due to health and safety protocol. Jose Siri took one 40-man spot...

Comments / 0

Community Policy