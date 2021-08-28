'You forget you've seen the water'

WESTON — When Tropical Storm Irene hit, “Saint-Ex,” Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s first world premiere musical, had just opened. The historic Weston Playhouse — once dubbed “the most beautiful theater in New England” by the Boston Globe — was flooded up to the first floor. That was on a Sunday, and the production (based on aviator-author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and his “The Little Prince”) was back up on stage that Friday.