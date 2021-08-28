Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Weston, VT

'You forget you've seen the water'

By Jim Lowe Staff Writer
Rutland Herald
 8 days ago

WESTON — When Tropical Storm Irene hit, “Saint-Ex,” Weston Playhouse Theatre Company’s first world premiere musical, had just opened. The historic Weston Playhouse — once dubbed “the most beautiful theater in New England” by the Boston Globe — was flooded up to the first floor. That was on a Sunday, and the production (based on aviator-author Antoine de Saint-Exupéry and his “The Little Prince”) was back up on stage that Friday.

www.rutlandherald.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Weston, VT
State
Vermont State
Local
Vermont Entertainment
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Theater Company#The Boston Globe#Playhouse#The Ford Foundation#The Vermont Country Store
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Related
Posted by
The Hill

Domestic flights resume at Kabul airport

Domestic flights resumed on Saturday at the Kabul airport, which had closed following the massive U.S. evacuation effort. Ariana Afghan Airlines announced on Facebook that it was resuming domestic flights between Kabul and Herat in the west, Mazar-i Sharif in the north and Kandahar in the south. “Ariana Afghan Airlines...
Posted by
The Associated Press

Judge shields some Texas abortion clinics from group’s suits

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A judge has temporarily shielded some Texas abortion clinics from being sued by the state’s largest anti-abortion group under a new law banning most abortions. The temporary restraining order issued Friday by District Judge Maya Guerra Gamble in Austin in response to the Planned Parenthood request...

Comments / 0

Community Policy