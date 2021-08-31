BOROUGH OF GRAMPIAN CLEARFIELD COUNTY, PENNSYLVANIA AMENDED ADVERTISEMENT FOR SEALED BIDS FOR SALE OF CERTAIN REAL PROPERTY TO BE OFFERED BY BOROUGH OF GRAMPIAN
Notice is hereby given that the Borough Council of Grampian, Clearfield County, Pennsylvania, shall sell by sealed bid certain real property (the “Property”) owned by Grampian Borough. Sealed bids will be received by Grampian Borough until 4:00 p.m. EST on September 13, 2021. All bids shall be received by Grampian Borough at its offices at P.O. Box 291, Grampian, PA 16838.www.theprogressnews.com
