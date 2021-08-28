Guest column/Working to move Appalachian Ohio forward

Friends Helping Friends of Cayuga County started in December 2013 with a small Facebook group that aimed to bring people who had household items they no longer needed together with people who needed those items, but couldn't afford to buy them. In March 2017, Friends Helping Friends become a registered 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, and the Facebook group had grown to more than 3,000 members. In between 2013 and 2015 I went through some rough times, including escaping domestic violence and restarting my life with four children, as well as dealing with multiple chronic pain and autoimmune conditions. Despite everything, I have always remained determined to help people and make a difference.