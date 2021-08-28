Mental health can’t be ignored

Marijuana, also known as cannabis, pot, and weed, has a history of human use that’s about 12,000 years old. Contrary to popular belief, it was not used by our predecessors to get high, but rather as herbal medicine. The history of cultivation in the US dates back to the early colonists, who surprisingly grew hemp to make textiles and rope. The early 20th century saw the use of the plant being criminalized, although this is fast changing with more countries falling in line with its legalization. And it’s no wonder why – the industry is extremely lucrative with it being projected to be worth over $70 billion by 2028. The herb has been proven to have extensive health benefits for a wide range of illnesses, no matter which consumption method you prefer. Nowadays, various products are available online. You can buy vapes, dab rigs, and water pipes on sites like dailyhighclub.com, and honestly, you can never go wrong with choosing a cannabis product from an established brand. They all offer an enjoyable experience. If you’re curious about why that is so, keep reading.