MONA HILLIS

Mona Lou Hillis, 72, of Weirton, WV passed away on August 26, 2021. Mona was born to the late Theodore Emmett Cunningham and Virginia Rose Chipps on January 27, 1949. She enjoyed crafts, flower arranging, cooking, candy making (especially for her grandchildren), watching Days of Our Lives, vacations to Florida, her “girl’s days” going to quarter auctions, and golf. Her fondest memories were of her many years owning and running Woodview Golf Course with her late husband Robert B. Hillis, where they raised their two children, son, Robert S. Hillis (Kimberly) of Graniteville, SC and daughter, whom preceded her in death, Holly Hillis. Mona is also survived by her granddaughters; Lacie Behnke (John), Makenzie, and Haylie Quinn, of Parma, OH, grandsons; Chandler and Evan Hillis of Graniteville, SC, great grandsons; Alex, Tony, and Gio Behnke of Parma, OH, sister Pat Cunningham of Follansbee, WV and many nieces and nephews.