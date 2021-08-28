Substitutes needed for school districts
STEUBENVILLE — School districts throughout the area are experiencing a shortage of substitute positions and are looking for people to fill the posts. Substitute teachers to bus drivers are needed throughout Jefferson County and beyond and the Jefferson County Educational Service Center is providing some guidelines for those seeking to apply. JCESC Superintendent Chuck Kokiko said substitute teachers are vital to helping children learn.www.heraldstaronline.com
