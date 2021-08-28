Fire at machine shop

About 30 firefighters, two ladder trucks and three fire engines from Steubenville and Weirton were dispatched to a mechanical shop at 813 University Boulevard to find it fully engulfed Friday afternoon. City Fire Chief Carlo Capaldi said the cause hadn’t been determined. He said the fire was reported by a worker inside who evacuated it unharmed. Dark, billowing clouds of smoke from the blaze could be seen from much of the city’s north end, and University Boulevard was closed while firefighters attended to hot spots within the building, which once was occupied by a Coca-Cola bottling plant.