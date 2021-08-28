Cancel
Drinks

Duke’s Mayonnaise Just Released A Beer That’s Meant To Be Paired With A BLT

By Chris Winters
12tomatoes.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the article2020 brought us a lot of unexpected curveballs and 2021 seems to be no different. Not only are we living in unprecedented times, but companies are creating unprecedented products. Take Duke’s Mayonnaise, for example. While you may have enjoyed it on a sandwich a time or two, you probably never...

12tomatoes.com

#Blt#Mayonnaise#Brand Marketing#Restaurants#Food Drink#Beverages#Champion Brewing Company#Blt#Champion Beer#Mayohem
Food & DrinksBeer Street Journal

Champion Brewing creates a beer to pair with Duke’s Mayo

I grew up on Duke’s Mayo, which was highly unlikely considering I lived in state that was completely devoid of Duke’s. To this day I couldn’t tell you what mayo my friends ate growing up, but I’m sure it was something with a tangy zip, or some crap like that. We would vacation to see family a few times of year, whether upstate South Carolina, or Charleston and my father would stock up on Duke’s. We’d drive back north with a trunk full of mayo, and Beanie Weenies to get through another few months.(The pimento cheese was always a short term delicacy.) Later he would have family members ship it.

