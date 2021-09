The University of Pikeville announced that it has named Katrina Rugless as its first Director of Diversity within the Office of Student Success. Rugless has served higher education in director-level positions for the past two decades. Her professional background includes serving as a Head Start teacher, an academic coach for teenage mothers and directing retention initiatives with diverse student populations at the community college and university levels. She received her bachelor’s degree in psychology and her master’s degree in education from Xavier University. She also completed her certificate of advanced graduate studies in counseling from the University of Cincinnati.