First, I hope you are ok! The storm last night in the area was absolutely crazy. I’m not even sure if today’s game will happen while the region gets itself back together. Outside of the storm, the last 48-hours have been fairly insane for the Mets. The Mets swept the Marlins in a doubleheader on Tuesday, including an improbable 6-5 comeback win the first game. The Braves lost on Tuesday and Wednesday – so the Mets are only five games out with a month left! We can’t have too much positivity though (the universe won’t allow it) – the Mets GM Zack Scott was arrested recently and pleaded not guilty to multiple charges including DUI. So things are fairly insane around the team.