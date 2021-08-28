SENIOR SPOTLIGHT: A caregiver's guide to emergency preparedness

Have you thought about whether you would be prepared in case of a natural or man made disaster in our area?. People with Alzheimer's disease or another dementia disorder are especially vulnerable in disaster situations. According to the Alzheimer's Disease Education and Referral Center (ADEAR), impaired memory and reasoning may severely limit the ability to cope for people with these conditions. For caregivers, it is important to have a disaster plan that incorporates the special needs of loved ones who have Alzheimer's or other dementia.