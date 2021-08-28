June Diane Raphael has been in the entertainment industry for nearly 20 years, and she has built a very successful career during that time. Not only has she become a fixture in the industry, but she has also gotten the chance to work with some of the biggest names. She is well known for her versatility and her ability to put on an amazing performance every time she steps in front of the camera. One of the things that’s most impressive about June’s career is the fact that she’s nowhere near finished yet. She already has a couple of things in the works to ensure that she will continue to be on our screens for years to come. Keep reading to learn 10 things you didn’t know about June Diane Raphael.