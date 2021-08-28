Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Books & Literature

Forever Free review: how education fails Black children – and how to put it right

The Guardian
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the school year begins, teachers and parents share common concerns about the education of young people, a concern greater than virus variants or mask mandates. An entire school year was lost for millions of children, underscoring the limits of online teaching in the digital age. The fantasy of virtual school as the wave of the future has come face to face with a reality born of 18 months in quarantine.

www.theguardian.com

Comments / 1

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Black History#S Voice#Department Of Justice#Johnson Publishing#Africans#Freedom Readers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
Related
York, PAYork Dispatch Online

Central York teachers must be free to teach students about race and history

An Oscar-nominated documentary on James Baldwin. A letter from the executive director of the Pennsylvania Association of School Administrators. A coloring book of African Adrinkra symbols. Materials from the National Museum of African American History and Culture. Teachers in Central York School District aren't allowed to introduce any of these...
Kidsahaparenting.com

An age by age guide to talking with children about race

"Your positive parenting model represents a gentler, more conscientious method of parenting than what I grew up with. But it also lays the groundwork for a better world, where people empathize with each other and try to work together towards solutions together. My friends and I want to be honest with our kids about the very real inequalities and prejudices they may encounter, experience, and/or witness, but we also don't want to overwhelm our kids before they are developmentally ready to comprehend these situations."
EducationJSTOR Daily

How Black Americans Fought for Literacy

Students are beginning the 2021 school year facing disruptions and dangers—including outbreaks of COVID-19. Since the start of public education, there have been many moments of chaos. And some of them, along with some of the biggest hopes for public schooling, came in the years after the Civil War, as historian Heather Andrea Williams writes.
Educationupenn.edu

Teaching beyond September 11

This month, educators will have to consider how they discuss the 20th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks with students who have no living memory of that day or the events that unfolded in the aftermath. Teaching the history of that Tuesday is important. But Penn Graduate School of Education’s Ameena...
Career Development & AdviceDaily News-Record

How To Be Self-Educated

To reach your potential in your career, you will need to cultivate a lifelong learning perspective. You will progress in your career if you keep that attitude throughout your working life. You will also feel more fulfilled personally as a result of always growing in your knowledge. Here’s a process...
Educationcentralrecorder.com

School Children will be able to receive their vaccines from next week

Plans to vaccinate schoolchildren across the country against Covid-19 are expected to get the go-ahead this month even though the Government’s scientific advisers have not recommended a mass rollout. The Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, (JCVI), stated the following: “margin of benefit is considered too small” It is important...
Indiana Stategoodmenproject.com

The End of the U.S. As We Know It: Back to the Future and the Return of Partnership Communities

In my recent article, “How to Be Happy Without Denying Reality,” I introduced you to the work of Rebecca Costa, author of the ground-breaking book, The Watchman’s Rattle: A Radical New Theory of Collapse. Its clear to Costa that the world as we know it is ending and that’s pretty scary. The good news is something better is being born, but to get there we have to understand what is going on.
Women's Healthabovethelaw.com

Male Law Prof Has Thoughts For The Ladies About Abortion

Oh, look who has thoughts on the state of reproductive freedom in the United States. It’s none other than Ian Samuel (who is blue checked by Twitter in a world where Alan Page still is not). The former Indiana University Maurer School of Law professor who resigned his position following a Title IX investigation. In his resignation statement, he said the allegations against him, and the investigation it spurred, were a wake-up call for him that caused him to take a hard look at his life and the decisions he was making. Which, good for him, I guess.
Loudoun County, VAloudounnow.com

Black Student Admissions Still Lag at Loudoun’s STEM Academies

Black students are not faring any better in the Academies of Loudoun admissions process two years after an investigation by the state Attorney General’s Division of Human Rights found that the selection criteria unfairly discriminated against minorities. The Academies of Loudoun program provides advanced STEM education and career readiness preparation...
Mental Healththeasburycollegian.com

We need art.

“How do you do it?’ said night. ‘How do you wake and shine?’. ‘I keep it simple,’ said light. ‘One day at a time.’”—Lemn Sissay, “Perceptions of the Pen.”. Mental health is a topic that many members of the current generation face. “The number of people screening with moderate to...
KidsTelegraph

My adult kids treat me like a serf – and it's all my fault

Our firstborn son is home for a visit. It’s lovely to see him, but soon my hackles are up. His jacket is thrown on to the sofa, his trainers kicked off in the hall. A few hours later, the kitchen worktop is littered with crumbs, puddles of tea, smeared plates and numerous lidless jars – mayonnaise, mustard, pickles and chutney (how many condiments does one person need?). There’s a hunk of cheddar that’s been battered to pieces and an open packet of ham that now looks decidedly unsafe to eat. All of this when my darling son, aged 26, has just made himself a sandwich and a mug of tea.
Grand Forks, NDdistrictchronicles.com

How one self-defense class changed this woman’s life forever

Shanda Lynn Poitra was born and raised on the Turtle Mountain Reservation in Belcourt, North Dakota. She lived there until she was 24 years old when she left for college at the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. “Unfortunately,” she says, “I took my bad relationship with me. At...

Comments / 0

Community Policy