 8 days ago

Last year I upgraded from Boyfriend 5.0 to Husband 1.0 and noticed a slow down in the performance of the flower and jewelry applications that had operated flawlessly under the Boyfriend 5.0 system. In addition, Husband 1.0 uninstalled many other valuable programs, such as Romance 9.9, but installed undesirable programs...

www.arcamax.com

Educationtexomashomepage.com

What the Tech: Study buddies

Many students are getting some help with their homework from an unlikely source, YouTube. One of the world’s biggest time-killers is helping get kids to stop watching insane videos when they should be studying. As Jamey Tucker shows us parents may not believe what their kids are watching.
Atlanta, GAnique.net

Tech Reflects on 2020 Olympics

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics may have concluded, but for many Jackets, the experience is now a memory they will never forget. Nine Tech affiliates participated in the Olympics this year, including current students, incoming first-year students, graduates and coaches. Current students included Caio Pumputis, fifth year BA student, who competed...
Technologychanhassen.mn.us

Tech Friends Assistance

For people with a smartphone, smart device or laptop needing a little tutoring or personal assistance navigating technology. Call the Senior Center at 952-227-1124 to schedule your appointment.
NFLarcamax.com

Olivia Munn: I struggle with perception versus reality

Olivia Munn struggles to deal with public perception. The 41-year-old actress has revealed she finds it hard to deal with people who have an inaccurate or unfair perception of her real-life self. She reflected: "What I have probably struggled with more is perception versus reality. "There's a lot of people...
arcamax.com

What's the Time?

Every Monday morning for years, at about 11:30 am, the telephone operator in a small Sierra-Nevada town received a call from a man asking the exact time. One day the operator summed-up the nerve to ask him why the regularity. "I'm foreman of the local sawmill," he explained. "Every day, I have to blow the whistle at noon, so I call you to get the exact time."
MotorsportsPosted by
The Spun

NASCAR Driver’s Girlfriend Tweets A Disturbing Message

Late Wednesday night, the girlfriend of a NASCAR driver appeared to take to social media with troubling messages. Jordan Fish, the girlfriend of Denny Hamlin, called the driver out for his alleged poor behavior. She did not go into specifics, but made it clear she wanted nothing to do with the father of their children.
SportsThe Big Lead

Fan at U.S. Open Chugs Two Beers, Becomes Instant Legend

It was one of those classic late Friday nights at the U.S. Open and the crowds were entirely up for it. At Arthur Ashe Stadium a partisan group went bonkers over Frances Tiafoe dispatching Andrey Rublev in an epic five-set match. Meanwhile, over at the Louis Armstrong Court, Felix Auger-Aliassime and Roberto Bautista went the distance. There the true star of the proceedings announced herself by chugging not one, but two expensive beers with the eyes of Queens upon her.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

Best Tech Bro Tweet

At the turn of the next century, if Miami isn't entirely submerged, kids in elementary school will learn about the very beginnings of the Magic City's transformation from a tourist-driven party destination into the tech hub of the Americas. They will click open a blockchain hologram that reveals the ancient Twitter archives of all the founding fathers of Miami's tech-bro scene and up will pop a December 4, 2020, tweet from San Francisco venture capitalist Delian Asparouhov, who typed the following 13 fateful words: "ok guys hear me out, what if we move silicon valley to miami." Among the prosaic answers to that seemingly innocuous question — "humidity is fucked"; "Too far south. Why not Seattle or Portland?" "Does Patagonia make speedos?" — came a response from the personal account of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez (@FrancisSuarez): "How can I help?" And nothing would ever be the same again.
Cell Phonesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Bosch Smart Home integrates the smart door lock from Yale

With the integration of the smart “Linus” door lock from Yale, Bosch will in future be able to offer users of its smart home system the option of smart access solutions for their homes. The manufacturers announced this on Thursday at an event of the “Smart Home League”. The Yale...
Small BusinessHEXUS.net

Review: Qnap TS-451D2

Working from home with the occasional trip to the office has become common practise for a growing number of people, and balancing between the two can take some figuring out. When it comes to data, and sharing documents between both locations, a NAS can be a valuable addition to the workplace.
SoftwareThe Windows Club

How to insert a Caption in Microsoft Word

In Microsoft Word, you can add captions to your table, figures, equations, and other objects. Captions use 1,2,3 number format by default; you can select a different number format for each type of captioned element. What is a Caption in Word?. A caption is a feature in Microsoft Word that...
Miami, FLMiami New Times

I support

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. More than just a newspaper, the Miami Herald is an institution that serves an important civic role, and its reporters excel at keeping the community informed in times of crisis. In her relatively short tenure as a Herald breaking news reporter, Marchante rose to the top during the pandemic as a journalist who stayed abreast of the latest COVID-19 news and updated Miamians minute-to-minute with the information they need to know. Vaccination-site locations, local mask regulations, resources for aid in evictions cases — her reporting has served as a vehicle of public service and clarity in a time of confusion and anxiety. The Herald's Curious305 initiative, which Marchante dedicatedly handles, is a clever way for curious Miami residents to have their burning and sometimes silly questions answered. Be it a safety concern like, "When will my kid be able to get a vaccine?" to the more trivial, "Why is Miami known as the 305?" no question is too big or too small to be answered, and Marchante's love for the community shines through in her responses, as it does in all her reporting.
Greenville, SCfurman.edu

Alumnus leads tech support biz for the senior set

There’s a new kid on the block for online tech support. Meet Go Go Quincy, the brainchild of Tyler Wood ’14 and co-founder Ryan Greene. But Quincy isn’t for everyone – its target audience is adults aged 55 and older. And now, while the coronavirus Delta variant is raging, the company is offering the service to individuals at no charge.
Miami, FLMiami New Times

I support

Support the independent voice of Miami and help keep the future of New Times free. Amid the pandemic, some creatives got, well, more creative. Juggerknot Theatre Company debuted its virtual immersive theater experience, Long Distance Affair, in 2020. In 2021, the company was back for another iteration that proved even more enticing than the first. Audiences from anywhere around the globe — and we do mean anywhere — were able to join this virtual live theater show to watch performances by actors in completely different time zones. For this second installment, viewers were able to virtually visit Mumbai, Beirut, Mexico City, Lagos, Los Angeles, or Portland. In each city, a local actor staged an inspiring ten-minute performance. It's not easy to portray emotions on a physical set with audiences sitting a few feet away. Actors for Long DIstance Affair had to reach out and grab their audience through a screen. And that they did, beautifully.

