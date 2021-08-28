Muenz, 'Riders roll past Bears

CASTALIA — Visiting Western Reserve had an uphill battle Friday night.

But the fact that the scoreboard didn’t show it in a 34-10 win over host Margaretta indicates how well the Roughriders recovered.

“I think we’re where we hoped to be — two wins after two weeks,” Western Reserve head coach Ty Stevenson said. “The kids have improved after both our two scrimmages and last week’s game. We asked them to do the things they needed to do in order to improve, and now we have more things to fix before next week.”

Western Reserve was against it early. Not only were the Roughriders battling the extreme heat, but they also had to overcome consecutive turnovers inside the red zone to start the game.

But once senior quarterback Jude Muenz capped a quick scoring drive with a 2-yard touchdown run to begin the second quarter, the ‘Riders never looked back.

Leading 7-0 after the first of four extra points by Preston Ehrnsberger, the Bears answered the ‘Riders with a scoring drive of their own that ended in a 31-yard field goal by Gage Bodey.

Western responded with a 9-play, 66-yard scoring drive that was finished off with an 18-yard TD run by Muenz for a 14-3 lead. After a Margaretta punt, the ‘Riders moved 74 yards in 10 plays as Muenz again ran in the football for six points from 10 yards out.

The PAT put Western ahead 21-3 just before halftime.

Another defensive stop to begin the second half gave Western the ball back at its own 42. After converting a fourth-and-1 from the Margaretta 16, three plays later Muenz connected with Aiden Beck for a 10-yard TD pass on a third-and-8 play for a 28-3 lead.

Western’s final score game in the fourth quarter when the Bears were driving. Margaretta fumbled the ball and Muenz was there to pick it up and return it 90 yards for the touchdown and a 34-3 lead.

Margaretta then closed out the scoring with the backups in the game late with a 15-yard touchdown run.

Not only did the ‘Riders get a defensive touchdown, but the starting unit has allowed one TD in eight quarters to start the season.

“The defense has played really well so far,” Stevenson said. “I thought they played really well again tonight, and a lot of that was because our kids understood the game plan. The coaches put another good plan together and the kids came out and executed it.”

Muenz completed 11-of-15 pass attempts for 143 yards and a TD while rushing 18 times for 113 yards and the three scores. Beck caught five passes for 56 yards to pace the receiving for Western.

Logan Wiegel added 65 yards rushing on 10 attempts and Muck Grandy ran seven times for 55 yards for Western, which has a big challenge next week against Edison (1-1) in its home opener.

“Obviously both teams were trying to overcome the heat tonight,” Stevenson said. “Guys got tired. There was a lot of cramping and sucking wind, but I’m proud of our guys. We subbed a lot in to keep fresh and we didn’t miss a beat defensively.”

That being said, Stevenson knows the margin for error will shrink against the Chargers.

“Our first two drives we fumbled and lost the ball inside their 20,” he said. “I thought we played better early compared to last week (40-12 win at Wellington), but we didn’t finish some drives and need to clean some things up for next week against a good Edison team.

“We played a much better first half and scored more points early, but we also still missed some opportunities that we’ll need for next week.”

W. Reserve 0 21 7 6 — 34

Margaretta 0 3 0 7 — 10

Scoring

WR — Jude Muenz 2 run (Preston Ehrsnberger kick)

MRG — Gage Bodey 31 field goal

WR — Muenz 18 run (Ehrnsberger kick)

WR — Muenz 10 run (Ehrnsberger kick)

WR — Aiden Beck 10 pass from Muenz (Ehrnsberger kick)

WR — Muenz 90 fumble return (kick failed)

MRG — Jake Boggs 15 run (Bodey kick)