Am I wrong in thinking that Dr. Pepper is one of the most polarizing soft drinks out there? I feel like people either really love or really hate Dr. Pepper - there's no middle ground. I happen to fall in the former group - I love me some Dr. Pepper, and I'm the only one in my house that does. My wife says it tastes like cough syrup (Robitussin to be specific), and I just happen to really enjoy the taste of Robitussin too.