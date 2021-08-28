Cancel
Cars

Britain's Best Affordable Drivers Car 2021: And the winner is...

By Richard Lane
AUTOCAR.co.uk
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis year's champion may come as a surprise, but there's no doubting its ability. At the end of two long days and several thousands of collective test miles, our five-man jury agreed that they had been in the company of two driver’s cars truly fit for Aberdeenshire’s spectacular roads in this year’s Britain’s Best Affordable Driver’s Car contest – but only one was really a deserving winner. That car was the wonderfully – perhaps even surprisingly – purposeful Hyundai i20 N.

Lewis Hamilton
#Hyundai N#Formula Ford#Bbadc#The Caterham Super Seven
Hyundai
Cars
