Britain's Best Affordable Drivers Car 2021: And the winner is...
This year's champion may come as a surprise, but there's no doubting its ability. At the end of two long days and several thousands of collective test miles, our five-man jury agreed that they had been in the company of two driver’s cars truly fit for Aberdeenshire’s spectacular roads in this year’s Britain’s Best Affordable Driver’s Car contest – but only one was really a deserving winner. That car was the wonderfully – perhaps even surprisingly – purposeful Hyundai i20 N.www.autocar.co.uk
