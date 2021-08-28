Britain's Best Affordable Drivers Car 2021: And the winner is...

After a few months with arguably the best new car on sale, I'm reflecting on M340d 'ownership'. We’ve been busy on YouTube recently, with car restorations, new purchases and a trading up series. For that reason, I’ve had to transport cars across the country - courtesy of Woodford Trailers - which meant swapping out of ‘my’ £62,000 M340d and into Ethan’s £38,000 Octavia vRS longtermer (the only car of the two with a tow bar) after three glorious months. You can read about our thoughts of the car swap soon, but for now, and with the M340d now back at BMW, I wanted to debrief and answer the question: do I still consider it the best new car on sale?