GARDEN CITY — The Manhattan High football team had to wait a little longer than expected to start the 2021 season Friday evening. The result was worth the wait. A 90-minute rain and lightning delay crashed the party to postpone the original 7 p.m. kickoff, forcing both teams and the crowd to find shelter as high winds and heavy rain pelted the field. Once all parties returned to Buffalo Stadium, it was the hard-nosed Indians who used gritty play upfront to earn a 21-7 victory on the road.